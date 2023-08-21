ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are looking for additional assistance in the investigation of a 48-year-old cold case.

Elkin Police Department said on Monday that they and the SBI are seeking the public’s assistance in the murder of Roland Church Brown, an Elkin businessman who was found dead in his home on Sept. 20, 1975.

Brown, who owned Brown’s Men’s Store in Elkin, had been last seen at Tobacco Road, a bar in Wilkes County, early that morning. A Winston-Salem Chronicle article released around the time of Brown’s killing said that he had been strangled to death.

The Elkin Police Department said that investigators have conducted interviews both here in North Carolina and outside of the state. Investigators have “identified persons of interest” and evidence that was found at the crime scene will be submitted to the State Crime Lab for additional testing.

Recently, the Reidsville Police Department worked with the State Crime Lab, making an arrest in the nearly 30-year-old cold case killing of Edward Ware thanks to new DNA analysis technology.

Anyone who may know anything about the killing of Brown is asked to call Detective Sergeant Kevin Hall at (336) 258-8910 or SBI Agent Emily Prewitt at (828) 330-3230.