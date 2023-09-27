ELKIN, N.C. (WGHP) — All schools in the Elkin County Schools system will be closed on Thursday due to an alleged threat, according to a statement released by ECS on Wednesday night.
The exact nature of the threat is unknown at this time. Elkin police are investigating.
The full statement is provided below:
This is Tracee McManus, interim superintendent. I want to apologize for the late phone call, but I need to tell you about a situation. This message may contain sensitive information for younger children.
Late this afternoon, at approximately 4:00 p.m. I learned about an anonymous tip. The tip indicated there was a rumor of a threat to our school system that would occur on Thursday, September 28.
The Elkin Police Department was immediately made aware of the situation and quickly began an investigation.
Since the threat was anonymous, it takes much more time for the police department to get all the facts and details together.–Tracee McManus