Elections in many big NC municipalities delayed until 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — This fall’s elections in about three dozen North Carolina municipalities will now happening early 2022 in legislation that Gov. Roy Cooper says will become law without his signature.

The measure emerged because towns and cites where district-specific races are held couldn’t redraw district boundaries in time because of census data delays.

The changes affect places like Charlotte, Greensboro, Cary and Fayetteville.

Cooper said he won’t sign the bill because local election changes should involve more open discussion and public input.

Raleigh-area senators were unhappy about how city leaders got a provision in the legislation to shift Raleigh’s municipal elections permanently to even-numbered years.