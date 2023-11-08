(WGHP) — The Nov. 7, 2023, Municipal Elections in North Carolina are over, and here are the unofficial winners.

The Piedmont Triad’s biggest headline of the night was High Point’s mayoral election. Two candidates vyed for the mayor of High Point after sitting Mayor Jay Wagner declared he would not seek reelection and will instead run for the 6th Congressional District, one of several Republicans to state their intent to run against incumbent Democrat Rep. Kathy Manning. In the end, Cyril Jefferson won the seat, beating out Victor Jones.

Incumbents will have an asterisk (*) beside their name. Winners will have the word “Winner” beside their name.

Asheboro, N.C.

Asheboro City Council

Joey Trogdon – Winner
Eddie Burks* – Winner
Charles Swiers* – Winner
Jane Redding*
Harry Okeke

Asheboro City School Board

Melissa Calloway – Winner
Ryan Patton* – Winner
Gidget Kidd* – Winner
Gwen Williams*
Todd Dulaney

Bermuda Run, N.C.

Bermuda Run Town Councilman

Rae Nelson – Winner
Jeff Tedder – Winner
Marty Wilson
Rod Guthrie

Biscoe, N.C.

Biscoe Mayor

Grant Hinson – Winner
Kelly Kellam

Biscoe Town Commissioner

Benjy Dunn – Winner
Barry Jackson* – Winner
Lashaunda Ryan

Burlington, N.C.

Burlington Mayor

Jim Butler* – Winner
Beth Kennett

Burlington City Council

Dejuana Bigelow – Winner
Bob Ward*
Charlie Beasley
Celo Faucette

Coolemee, N.C.

Cooleemee Mayor

Jeff Smith – Winner
Jessica Almond*

Cooleemee Town Commissioner

Sandra Ferrell – Winner
Sheighla Tippett – Winner
Chris Fleming
Jeannie Taylor*

Denton, N.C.

Denton Town Council

Hayden Hicks – Winner
Scott Morris* – Winner
Barbara Hogan – Winner
Logan Berg
Julie Loflin*
Steve Davis

Eden, N.C.

Eden City Councilman Ward 1

Jason Wood – Winner
Bernie Moore*

Eden City Councilman Ward 6

Greg Light* – Winner
Tom Fulton

Elon, N.C.

Elon Town Council

Quinn Ray* – Winner
Monti Allison* – Winner
Michael Woods – Winner
Sammerah Qawasmy

Gibsonville, N.C.

Gibsonville Town Aldermen

Mark Shepherd* – Winner
Tangela Mitchell – Winner
Irene Fanelli* – Winner
Darla Lawson

Graham, N.C.

Graham City Council

Ricky Hall* – Winner
Bonnie Whitaker* – Winner
Chip Turner
Ryan Kluk

Green Level, N.C.

Green Level Town Council

Michael Trollinger – Winner
Stephanie Enoch – Winner
Remonia Enoch* – Winner
Sandra McCollum*

Haw River, N.C.

Haw River Mayor

Kelly Allen* – Winner
Aric Geda

Haw River Town Council

Patty Wilson* – Winner
Steve Lineberry* – Winner
Debbie Brown

High Point, N.C.

High Point Mayor

Cyril Jefferson – Winner
Victor Jones

High Point City Council At-Large

Britt Moore* – Winner
Amanda Cook – Winner
Sam Carr
Willie Davis

High Point City Council Ward 1

Vickie McKiver – Winner
Glenn Chavis

High Point City Council Ward 2

Tyronne Johnson – Winner
Cody Locklear

High Point City Council Ward 3

Monica Peters* – Winner
Rizwan Bahadur

High Point City Council Ward 4

Patrick Harman – Winner
Wesley Hudson*

High Point City Council Ward 5

Tim Andrew – Winner
Beverly Jo Bard

High Point City Council Ward 6

Michael Holmes* – Winner
Heather Brooks

Jamestown, N.C.

Jamestown Town Council

Sarah Glanville – Winner
Pam Burgess – Winner
Andrew Kinzie
John Capes*

King, N.C.

King City Council

Not yet called

Terri Fowler*
Tyler Bowles*
Mary Burton
Bobby Adams
Gray Southern
David Hudson
Steven Hewett*

Lewisville, N.C.

Lewisville Town Council

Ken Sadler – Winner
Jane Welch
Monte Long
Julia Puckett* – Winner
Ivan Huffman
Ven Challa

Lexington, N.C.

Lexington Mayor

Jason Hayes – Winner
Burr Sullivan*

Lexington City Council At-Large

Joe Watkins* – Winner
Becky Klass – Winner
Cody Beck
Jack Youngblood

Lexington City School Board Ward 1

Darrick Horton* – Winner
Cyretta Holt
Marilyn Roman

Lexington City School Board Ward 2

Katherine Hinkle* – Winner
Pamela Mcafee

Madison, N.C.

Madison Town Alderman

Tom Rogers – Winner
Virginia Hoover* – Winner
Michael Scales – Winner
Dawn Dalton
Jimmy Shelton
Brenda Platt*

Milton, N.C.

Milton Mayor

Angela Upchurch – Winner
Lawrence (Taco) Smith

Mount Gilead, N.C.

Mount Gilead Mayor

Sheldon Morely – Winner
Simeon Mcrae
Joseph Valenti

Mount Gilead Town Commissioner

Not yet called

Paula Covington*
Mary Lucas*
Zach Shea
Patsi Laracuente

North Wilkesboro, N.C.

North Wilkesboro Town Commissioners

Andrew Palmer* – Winner
Michael Parsons* – Winner
Kristopher Hurley – Winner
Ray Ayyash

Oak Ridge, N.C.

Oak Ridge Town Council

Not yet called

Jim Harton
Mike Stone
Michael Greeson
Martha Pittman*
George McClellan*

Pleasant Garden, N.C.

Pleasant Garden Town Council

Ron Surgeon* – Winner
Gerald Pike, Jr. – Winner
Angela Halls

Ramseur, N.C.

Ramseur Mayor

Hampton Spivey – Winner
Vicki Caudle*

Randleman, N.C.

Randleman Alderman At-Large

Mike Dawkins* – Winner
Marty Leonard
Kim Keaton

Randleman Alderman Ward 1

Steve Grooms, Jr. – Winner
Renee Bryant*

Reidsville, N.C.

Reidsville Councilman District A

William Hairston* – Winner
Barbara Dejournette* – Winner
George Otis Rucker
George Rucker, Jr.

Reidsville Councilman District B

Shannon Coates – Winner
Willie Martin – Winner
Sherri Walker*
Cindy Scarborough
Cheronne Harris

Rural Hall, N.C.

Rural Hall Mayor

Terry Bennett – Winner
Susan Gordon

Rural Hall Town Council

Mark Lane – Winner
Michael Woodcock – Winner
Janet Carithers*

Staley, N.C.

Staley Mayor

Karen Scotton* – Winner
Michelle Hooker-Ravenell

Stokesdale, N.C.

Stokesdale Town Council

Derek Foy* – Winner
Jim Rigsbee* – Winner
Jimmy Landreth* – Winner
Mark Nadel

Stoneville, N.C.

Stoneville Town Councilman

Lee Shelton – Winner
Jerry Smith* – Winner
Steve Rumenik

Summerfield, N.C.

Summerfield Mayor

Tim Sessoms* – Winner
Linda Wendelken

Summerfield Town Council

Lynne Devaney* – Winner
Jonathan Hamilton – Winner
Heath Clay – Winner
Reece Walker*
Jeff Davis*
Teresa Perryman
Greg Fox
Christopher Conner

Thomasville, N.C.

Thomasville City Council

Lisa Shell* – Winner
Jacquez Johnson – Winner
Payton Williams* – Winner
Dana Lomba
Ronald Fowler
Eric Kuppel
Paula Peters

Walkertown, N.C.

Walkertown Mayor

Kenneth Davis* – Winner
David Long, Jr.

Walnut Cove, N.C.

Walnut Cove Town Commissioner

Chad Jarvis – Winner
Linda Dale Moore – Winner
Johnnie Hairston
Danny Hairston*
Christy Gossett

Yanceyville, N.C.

Yanceyville Town Council

Darrell Mclean – Winner
Ken Darnell – Winner
Matthew Hoagland