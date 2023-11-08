(WGHP) — The Nov. 7, 2023, Municipal Elections in North Carolina are over, and here are the unofficial winners.

The Piedmont Triad’s biggest headline of the night was High Point’s mayoral election. Two candidates vyed for the mayor of High Point after sitting Mayor Jay Wagner declared he would not seek reelection and will instead run for the 6th Congressional District, one of several Republicans to state their intent to run against incumbent Democrat Rep. Kathy Manning. In the end, Cyril Jefferson won the seat, beating out Victor Jones.

You can see exact vote counts on our full election results page here.

Incumbents will have an asterisk (*) beside their name. Winners will have the word “Winner” beside their name.

Asheboro, N.C.

Asheboro City Council

Joey Trogdon – Winner

Eddie Burks* – Winner

Charles Swiers* – Winner

Jane Redding*

Harry Okeke

Asheboro City School Board

Melissa Calloway – Winner

Ryan Patton* – Winner

Gidget Kidd* – Winner

Gwen Williams*

Todd Dulaney

Bermuda Run, N.C.

Bermuda Run Town Councilman

Rae Nelson – Winner

Jeff Tedder – Winner

Marty Wilson

Rod Guthrie

Biscoe, N.C.

Biscoe Mayor

Grant Hinson – Winner

Kelly Kellam

Biscoe Town Commissioner

Benjy Dunn – Winner

Barry Jackson* – Winner

Lashaunda Ryan

Burlington, N.C.

Burlington Mayor

Jim Butler* – Winner

Beth Kennett

Burlington City Council

Dejuana Bigelow – Winner

Bob Ward*

Charlie Beasley

Celo Faucette

Coolemee, N.C.

Cooleemee Mayor

Jeff Smith – Winner

Jessica Almond*

Cooleemee Town Commissioner

Sandra Ferrell – Winner

Sheighla Tippett – Winner

Chris Fleming

Jeannie Taylor*

Denton, N.C.

Denton Town Council

Hayden Hicks – Winner

Scott Morris* – Winner

Barbara Hogan – Winner

Logan Berg

Julie Loflin*

Steve Davis

Eden, N.C.

Eden City Councilman Ward 1

Jason Wood – Winner

Bernie Moore*

Eden City Councilman Ward 6

Greg Light* – Winner

Tom Fulton

Elon, N.C.

Elon Town Council

Quinn Ray* – Winner

Monti Allison* – Winner

Michael Woods – Winner

Sammerah Qawasmy

Gibsonville, N.C.

Gibsonville Town Aldermen

Mark Shepherd* – Winner

Tangela Mitchell – Winner

Irene Fanelli* – Winner

Darla Lawson

Graham, N.C.

Graham City Council

Ricky Hall* – Winner

Bonnie Whitaker* – Winner

Chip Turner

Ryan Kluk

Green Level, N.C.

Green Level Town Council

Michael Trollinger – Winner

Stephanie Enoch – Winner

Remonia Enoch* – Winner

Sandra McCollum*

Haw River, N.C.

Haw River Mayor

Kelly Allen* – Winner

Aric Geda

Haw River Town Council

Patty Wilson* – Winner

Steve Lineberry* – Winner

Debbie Brown

High Point, N.C.

High Point Mayor

Cyril Jefferson – Winner

Victor Jones

High Point City Council At-Large

Britt Moore* – Winner

Amanda Cook – Winner

Sam Carr

Willie Davis

High Point City Council Ward 1

Vickie McKiver – Winner

Glenn Chavis

High Point City Council Ward 2

Tyronne Johnson – Winner

Cody Locklear

High Point City Council Ward 3

Monica Peters* – Winner

Rizwan Bahadur

High Point City Council Ward 4

Patrick Harman – Winner

Wesley Hudson*

High Point City Council Ward 5

Tim Andrew – Winner

Beverly Jo Bard

High Point City Council Ward 6

Michael Holmes* – Winner

Heather Brooks

Jamestown, N.C.

Jamestown Town Council

Sarah Glanville – Winner

Pam Burgess – Winner

Andrew Kinzie

John Capes*

King, N.C.

King City Council

Not yet called

Terri Fowler*

Tyler Bowles*

Mary Burton

Bobby Adams

Gray Southern

David Hudson

Steven Hewett*

Lewisville, N.C.

Lewisville Town Council

Ken Sadler – Winner

Jane Welch

Monte Long

Julia Puckett* – Winner

Ivan Huffman

Ven Challa

Lexington, N.C.

Lexington Mayor

Jason Hayes – Winner

Burr Sullivan*

Lexington City Council At-Large

Joe Watkins* – Winner

Becky Klass – Winner

Cody Beck

Jack Youngblood

Lexington City School Board Ward 1

Darrick Horton* – Winner

Cyretta Holt

Marilyn Roman

Lexington City School Board Ward 2

Katherine Hinkle* – Winner

Pamela Mcafee

Madison, N.C.

Madison Town Alderman

Tom Rogers – Winner

Virginia Hoover* – Winner

Michael Scales – Winner

Dawn Dalton

Jimmy Shelton

Brenda Platt*

Milton, N.C.

Milton Mayor

Angela Upchurch – Winner

Lawrence (Taco) Smith

Mount Gilead, N.C.

Mount Gilead Mayor

Sheldon Morely – Winner

Simeon Mcrae

Joseph Valenti

Mount Gilead Town Commissioner

Not yet called

Paula Covington*

Mary Lucas*

Zach Shea

Patsi Laracuente

North Wilkesboro, N.C.

North Wilkesboro Town Commissioners

Andrew Palmer* – Winner

Michael Parsons* – Winner

Kristopher Hurley – Winner

Ray Ayyash

Oak Ridge, N.C.

Oak Ridge Town Council

Not yet called

Jim Harton

Mike Stone

Michael Greeson

Martha Pittman*

George McClellan*

Pleasant Garden, N.C.

Pleasant Garden Town Council

Ron Surgeon* – Winner

Gerald Pike, Jr. – Winner

Angela Halls

Ramseur, N.C.

Ramseur Mayor

Hampton Spivey – Winner

Vicki Caudle*

Randleman, N.C.

Randleman Alderman At-Large

Mike Dawkins* – Winner

Marty Leonard

Kim Keaton

Randleman Alderman Ward 1

Steve Grooms, Jr. – Winner

Renee Bryant*

Reidsville, N.C.

Reidsville Councilman District A

William Hairston* – Winner

Barbara Dejournette* – Winner

George Otis Rucker

George Rucker, Jr.

Reidsville Councilman District B

Shannon Coates – Winner

Willie Martin – Winner

Sherri Walker*

Cindy Scarborough

Cheronne Harris

Rural Hall, N.C.

Rural Hall Mayor

Terry Bennett – Winner

Susan Gordon

Rural Hall Town Council

Mark Lane – Winner

Michael Woodcock – Winner

Janet Carithers*

Staley, N.C.

Staley Mayor

Karen Scotton* – Winner

Michelle Hooker-Ravenell

Stokesdale, N.C.

Stokesdale Town Council

Derek Foy* – Winner

Jim Rigsbee* – Winner

Jimmy Landreth* – Winner

Mark Nadel

Stoneville, N.C.

Stoneville Town Councilman

Lee Shelton – Winner

Jerry Smith* – Winner

Steve Rumenik

Summerfield, N.C.

Summerfield Mayor

Tim Sessoms* – Winner

Linda Wendelken

Summerfield Town Council

Lynne Devaney* – Winner

Jonathan Hamilton – Winner

Heath Clay – Winner

Reece Walker*

Jeff Davis*

Teresa Perryman

Greg Fox

Christopher Conner

Thomasville, N.C.

Thomasville City Council

Lisa Shell* – Winner

Jacquez Johnson – Winner

Payton Williams* – Winner

Dana Lomba

Ronald Fowler

Eric Kuppel

Paula Peters

Walkertown, N.C.

Walkertown Mayor

Kenneth Davis* – Winner

David Long, Jr.

Walnut Cove, N.C.

Walnut Cove Town Commissioner

Chad Jarvis – Winner

Linda Dale Moore – Winner

Johnnie Hairston

Danny Hairston*

Christy Gossett

Yanceyville, N.C.

Yanceyville Town Council

Darrell Mclean – Winner

Ken Darnell – Winner

Matthew Hoagland