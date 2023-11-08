(WGHP) — The Nov. 7, 2023, Municipal Elections in North Carolina are over, and here are the unofficial winners.
The Piedmont Triad’s biggest headline of the night was High Point’s mayoral election. Two candidates vyed for the mayor of High Point after sitting Mayor Jay Wagner declared he would not seek reelection and will instead run for the 6th Congressional District, one of several Republicans to state their intent to run against incumbent Democrat Rep. Kathy Manning. In the end, Cyril Jefferson won the seat, beating out Victor Jones.
You can see exact vote counts on our full election results page here.
Incumbents will have an asterisk (*) beside their name. Winners will have the word “Winner” beside their name.
Asheboro, N.C.
Asheboro City Council
Joey Trogdon – Winner
Eddie Burks* – Winner
Charles Swiers* – Winner
Jane Redding*
Harry Okeke
Asheboro City School Board
Melissa Calloway – Winner
Ryan Patton* – Winner
Gidget Kidd* – Winner
Gwen Williams*
Todd Dulaney
Bermuda Run, N.C.
Bermuda Run Town Councilman
Rae Nelson – Winner
Jeff Tedder – Winner
Marty Wilson
Rod Guthrie
Biscoe, N.C.
Biscoe Mayor
Grant Hinson – Winner
Kelly Kellam
Biscoe Town Commissioner
Benjy Dunn – Winner
Barry Jackson* – Winner
Lashaunda Ryan
Burlington, N.C.
Burlington Mayor
Jim Butler* – Winner
Beth Kennett
Burlington City Council
Dejuana Bigelow – Winner
Bob Ward*
Charlie Beasley
Celo Faucette
Coolemee, N.C.
Cooleemee Mayor
Jeff Smith – Winner
Jessica Almond*
Cooleemee Town Commissioner
Sandra Ferrell – Winner
Sheighla Tippett – Winner
Chris Fleming
Jeannie Taylor*
Denton, N.C.
Denton Town Council
Hayden Hicks – Winner
Scott Morris* – Winner
Barbara Hogan – Winner
Logan Berg
Julie Loflin*
Steve Davis
Eden, N.C.
Eden City Councilman Ward 1
Jason Wood – Winner
Bernie Moore*
Eden City Councilman Ward 6
Greg Light* – Winner
Tom Fulton
Elon, N.C.
Elon Town Council
Quinn Ray* – Winner
Monti Allison* – Winner
Michael Woods – Winner
Sammerah Qawasmy
Gibsonville, N.C.
Gibsonville Town Aldermen
Mark Shepherd* – Winner
Tangela Mitchell – Winner
Irene Fanelli* – Winner
Darla Lawson
Graham, N.C.
Graham City Council
Ricky Hall* – Winner
Bonnie Whitaker* – Winner
Chip Turner
Ryan Kluk
Green Level, N.C.
Green Level Town Council
Michael Trollinger – Winner
Stephanie Enoch – Winner
Remonia Enoch* – Winner
Sandra McCollum*
Haw River, N.C.
Haw River Mayor
Kelly Allen* – Winner
Aric Geda
Haw River Town Council
Patty Wilson* – Winner
Steve Lineberry* – Winner
Debbie Brown
High Point, N.C.
High Point Mayor
Cyril Jefferson – Winner
Victor Jones
High Point City Council At-Large
Britt Moore* – Winner
Amanda Cook – Winner
Sam Carr
Willie Davis
High Point City Council Ward 1
Vickie McKiver – Winner
Glenn Chavis
High Point City Council Ward 2
Tyronne Johnson – Winner
Cody Locklear
High Point City Council Ward 3
Monica Peters* – Winner
Rizwan Bahadur
High Point City Council Ward 4
Patrick Harman – Winner
Wesley Hudson*
High Point City Council Ward 5
Tim Andrew – Winner
Beverly Jo Bard
High Point City Council Ward 6
Michael Holmes* – Winner
Heather Brooks
Jamestown, N.C.
Jamestown Town Council
Sarah Glanville – Winner
Pam Burgess – Winner
Andrew Kinzie
John Capes*
King, N.C.
King City Council
Not yet called
Terri Fowler*
Tyler Bowles*
Mary Burton
Bobby Adams
Gray Southern
David Hudson
Steven Hewett*
Lewisville, N.C.
Lewisville Town Council
Ken Sadler – Winner
Jane Welch
Monte Long
Julia Puckett* – Winner
Ivan Huffman
Ven Challa
Lexington, N.C.
Lexington Mayor
Jason Hayes – Winner
Burr Sullivan*
Lexington City Council At-Large
Joe Watkins* – Winner
Becky Klass – Winner
Cody Beck
Jack Youngblood
Lexington City School Board Ward 1
Darrick Horton* – Winner
Cyretta Holt
Marilyn Roman
Lexington City School Board Ward 2
Katherine Hinkle* – Winner
Pamela Mcafee
Madison, N.C.
Madison Town Alderman
Tom Rogers – Winner
Virginia Hoover* – Winner
Michael Scales – Winner
Dawn Dalton
Jimmy Shelton
Brenda Platt*
Milton, N.C.
Milton Mayor
Angela Upchurch – Winner
Lawrence (Taco) Smith
Mount Gilead, N.C.
Mount Gilead Mayor
Sheldon Morely – Winner
Simeon Mcrae
Joseph Valenti
Mount Gilead Town Commissioner
Not yet called
Paula Covington*
Mary Lucas*
Zach Shea
Patsi Laracuente
North Wilkesboro, N.C.
North Wilkesboro Town Commissioners
Andrew Palmer* – Winner
Michael Parsons* – Winner
Kristopher Hurley – Winner
Ray Ayyash
Oak Ridge, N.C.
Oak Ridge Town Council
Not yet called
Jim Harton
Mike Stone
Michael Greeson
Martha Pittman*
George McClellan*
Pleasant Garden, N.C.
Pleasant Garden Town Council
Ron Surgeon* – Winner
Gerald Pike, Jr. – Winner
Angela Halls
Ramseur, N.C.
Ramseur Mayor
Hampton Spivey – Winner
Vicki Caudle*
Randleman, N.C.
Randleman Alderman At-Large
Mike Dawkins* – Winner
Marty Leonard
Kim Keaton
Randleman Alderman Ward 1
Steve Grooms, Jr. – Winner
Renee Bryant*
Reidsville, N.C.
Reidsville Councilman District A
William Hairston* – Winner
Barbara Dejournette* – Winner
George Otis Rucker
George Rucker, Jr.
Reidsville Councilman District B
Shannon Coates – Winner
Willie Martin – Winner
Sherri Walker*
Cindy Scarborough
Cheronne Harris
Rural Hall, N.C.
Rural Hall Mayor
Terry Bennett – Winner
Susan Gordon
Rural Hall Town Council
Mark Lane – Winner
Michael Woodcock – Winner
Janet Carithers*
Staley, N.C.
Staley Mayor
Karen Scotton* – Winner
Michelle Hooker-Ravenell
Stokesdale, N.C.
Stokesdale Town Council
Derek Foy* – Winner
Jim Rigsbee* – Winner
Jimmy Landreth* – Winner
Mark Nadel
Stoneville, N.C.
Stoneville Town Councilman
Lee Shelton – Winner
Jerry Smith* – Winner
Steve Rumenik
Summerfield, N.C.
Summerfield Mayor
Tim Sessoms* – Winner
Linda Wendelken
Summerfield Town Council
Lynne Devaney* – Winner
Jonathan Hamilton – Winner
Heath Clay – Winner
Reece Walker*
Jeff Davis*
Teresa Perryman
Greg Fox
Christopher Conner
Thomasville, N.C.
Thomasville City Council
Lisa Shell* – Winner
Jacquez Johnson – Winner
Payton Williams* – Winner
Dana Lomba
Ronald Fowler
Eric Kuppel
Paula Peters
Walkertown, N.C.
Walkertown Mayor
Kenneth Davis* – Winner
David Long, Jr.
Walnut Cove, N.C.
Walnut Cove Town Commissioner
Chad Jarvis – Winner
Linda Dale Moore – Winner
Johnnie Hairston
Danny Hairston*
Christy Gossett
Yanceyville, N.C.
Yanceyville Town Council
Darrell Mclean – Winner
Ken Darnell – Winner
Matthew Hoagland