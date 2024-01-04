RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple North Carolina stores, including several in the Piedmont Triad, have been fined for “excessive price-scanner errors.”

According to a news release, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division collected fines from 18 stores in 12 counties due to these errors.

“Our Standards Division remained diligent in its effort to protect consumers across our state in 2023,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Inspectors continued to find significant numbers of price scanner errors at stores across the state, which serves as a reminder that consumers should check their receipts and notify store managers if they see an error.”

The following stores were fined in the final months of 2023:

The Food Matters Market in Morganton paid $555 in penalties. The store failed inspections in July and August.

A Circle K in Concord paid $845 in penalties. An initial inspection in May found an error rate of 12% and a follow-up inspection in June found an error rate of 4%. A follow-up inspection in August found an error rate of 4%. The store passed a follow-up inspection in October.

The Family Dollar on Martin Luther King Blvd., Winston-Salem paid $5,000 in penalties. The store failed eight inspections between February 2022 and August 2023.

The Family Dollar on Waughtown St., Winston-Salem paid $12,795 in penalties. The store failed five inspections between November 2022 and August 2023.

The Family Dollar on South Broad St., Winston-Salem paid $3,110 in penalties. The store failed three inspections between November 2022 and March 2023.

A Dollar General in Franklinton paid $4,320 in penalties. An initial inspection in August found an error rate of 30%.

The Dollar General in Gibsonville paid $1,635 in penalties.

The Family Dollar in Ahoskie paid $15,000 in penalties. The store failed eight inspections between August 2022 and August 2023.

A Family Dollar in Hertford paid $5,585 in penalties. The store failed three inspections between June and September of 2023. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 4.67%.

A Family Dollar in Murfreesboro paid $5,000 in penalties. The store failed inspections in June and July.

Dollar General in Sanford paid $3,330 in penalties. An initial inspection in June found an error rate of 6% based on three overcharges in a 50-item lot.

Family Dollar in Matthews paid $7,995 in penalties. The store failed five inspections between December 2022 and August 2023.

The Family Dollar on Rozzlles Ferry Road, Charlotte paid $3,045 in penalties. The store failed inspections in July and August.

The Target on University City Blvd., Charlotte paid $14,755 in penalties.

The Advance Auto Parts in Troy paid $405 in penalties. An initial inspection in June found an error rate of 8%.

A Family Dollar in Hertford paid $15,000 in penalties. The store failed 10 inspections between January 2022 and July 2023.

A Family Dollar in Norwood paid $14,790 in penalties. The store failed 10 inspections between January 2022 and August 2023.

A Family Dollar in Indian Trail paid $4,680 in penalties. The store failed four inspections between March 2023 and August 2023.

According to the NC Department of Agriculture, they conduct “periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later.”

Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.