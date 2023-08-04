EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Eden police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects after a shooting this week.

On Wednesday around 10:45 pm, Eden officers were told about multiple gunshots at the J-Mart at 904 Virginia Ave., according to an Eden Police Department news release.

Arriving officers found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot. However, no suspects or victims were at the scene.

Investigators learned two people involved in the incident were shot, and they were at a hospital.

EPD detectives responded, and witnesses on the scene reported seeing two people fighting which led to shots being fired.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured the incident, and investigators were able to identify the people involved.

35-year-old William Cordero Lindsey and 32-year-old Kwes Lashad Keen were identified as the two people fighting who fired shots.

The two victims both have non-life-threatening injuries. One of the victims, 28-year-old Sierra Carter, was charged as a conspirator and apprehended.

Warrants were obtained for Lindsey and Keen for one count of a firearm by a felon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the whereabouts of Kwes Keen or William Lindsey are asked to contact Detective Robbie Deel or Lieutenant Andrew Kenyi at (336) 623-9755 (24hr) or (336) 623-9240 8 am-4 pm. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.