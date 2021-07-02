Eden man wins $250,000 after buying $5 ticket

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Johnny Hairston, of Eden, bought a $5 ticket and won a $250,000 lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

He bought his winning 20X The Cash ticket from the Meadow Green Shell on South Van Buren Road in Eden.

Hairston claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $176,876 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

The 20X The Cash game launched in February with 10 top prizes of $250,000.

Two top prizes remain to be won.

