Eden man, juvenile in custody after 2 shot, taken to hospital

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — An Eden man and a juvenile are in custody after two people were shot on Monday, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to Short MorganRoad when they were told about shots being fired.

While on the way to Short Morgan Road, officers were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at UNC-Rockingham.

One victim was treated by UNC-Rockingham and released.

The second victim was airlifted to another trauma facility. The second victim’s injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Investigators were able to identify and secure arrest warrants on Gregory Alexander Broadnax, 29, of Eden.

Investigators also worked with Juvenile Justice and obtained a secured custody order for a 17-year-old who was involved.

Broadnax was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He was issued a $2,000,000 secured bond.