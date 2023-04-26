EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man died after a fall on Wednesday at Morehead High School, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

At 8:47 a.m., Eden officers with the Eden Police Department were sent to Morehead High School when they were told about an industrial accident.

Arriving officers and emergency medical staff found a 45-year-old man, later identified as Manuel Montellano, 45, of Winston-Salem, unconscious behind the auditorium.

He was treated on scene by Rockingham County EMS and then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased on arrival.

Investigators determined that he fell around 25 feet. At this time, foul play is not suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call Captain Anthony Lovings or Detective Tyson Scales at (336) 623-9755 (24hr), 336-623-9240 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.