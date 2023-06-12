EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — An Eden was arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting on Monday, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

Around 10 a.m., Eden officers responded to Wedgewood Court to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers found 25-year-old Jacob Ray Bullins in the home. He had been shot in the chest, the release says.

Despite life-saving measures, Jacob succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe Tristan Mckane Simpson, 23, of Eden, shot Bullins.

Simpson was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Simpson was issued no bond on all his charges.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Detective Tyson Scales or Lieutenant Andrew Kenyi at (336) 623-9755 (24hr) or (336) 623-9240 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.