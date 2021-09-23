Eden man charged in connection to June double homicide

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Charges have been filed in a double homicide.

Deputies in Rockingham County were called to Dan River Church Road in Eden on June 27 in response to three people being shot.

Two of the people, Alexander Michael Grubbs and Jordan Lee Gwynn, were dead at the scene. Another victim was transported to the hospital.

Darius Tremayne Brooks, 31, of Eden, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to this shooting.

Brooks was already being held at the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a number of other charges. He was given no bond for these new charges.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information can call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department at (336) 634-3232.