EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — An Eden man was arrested on Thursday after an undercover operation at a public park, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

The operation was conducted at the Klyce Street Landing park on the Dan River.

Scottie Thomas Eanes, 47, of Eden, was charged with:

one felony count of sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance

one felony count of maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance

one felony count of sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park

one felony count of PWISD a schedule IV controlled substance

one misdemeanor count of soliciting prostitution

one misdemeanor count of engaging in prostitution

one misdemeanor count of maintaining a vehicle for prostitution

Eanes was issued a $750,000 secured bond.

Anyone having information concerning this incident is asked to contact Sergeant David Stepps at (336) 623-9755 (24hr) or (336) 623-9240 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683