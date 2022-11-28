EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — An Eden man who was arrested last month after an undercover operation at a public park faces additional charges, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

The undercover operation was conducted at the Klyce Street Landing park on the Dan River on Oct. 27.

Scottie Thomas Eanes, 47, of Eden, was charged with:

one felony count of sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance

one felony count of maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance

one felony count of sell/deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park

one felony count of PWISD a schedule IV controlled substance

one misdemeanor count of soliciting prostitution

one misdemeanor count of engaging in prostitution

one misdemeanor count of maintaining a vehicle for prostitution

Eanes was issued a $750,000 secured bond.

On Monday, investigators with the EPD obtained warrants on Eanes for two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and one count of first-degree statutory sexual offense.

He was issued an additional $750,000 bond, bringing the total to $1.5 million.

Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.