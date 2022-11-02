EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Eden on Wednesday and charged with having a weapon of mass destruction, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

Investigators with the EPD secured an arrest warrant on 61-year-old Wayne Neil Maddison for manufacture/possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Around 3:57 p.m., patrol officers found Maddison, and he was arrested.

He received the following additional charges:

possession of a weapon of mass destruction

carrying a concealed weapon

resisting public officers

The investigation is ongoing.

Maddison is being held in the Rockingham County Jail under a $5,000,000 secured bond.

Anyone having information concerning this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Andrew Kenyi at (336) 623-9755 (24hr) or 336-623-9240 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.