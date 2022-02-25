Eden church burns down, police begin arson investigation

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Eden police say they are investigating a church fire as arson.

On Nov. 14, 2021, around 5:30 a.m., the Eden Police Department and Eden Fire Department responded to the United House of Prayer for All People on 400 Bridge Street when they were told about a fire.

Arriving firefighters found the church was fully engulfed in flames.

The fire department extinguished the fire, but the church sustained extensive damage.

The EPD and EFD, along with Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms began investigating.

On Friday, The EDP began an arson investigation after saying they believe the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone having additional information concerning the fire contact Sgt. Brian Disher at the EPD at (336) 623-9755 (24hr) or (336) 623-9240 (Office). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

