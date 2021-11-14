Eden church burns down; officials investigating cause of fire

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A church in Eden caught fire on Sunday, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

At 5:30 a.m., the Eden Police Department and Eden Fire Department responded the United House of Prayer for All People on 400 Bridge Street when they were told about a fire.

The church was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

The fire department was able to extinguish the fire, but the church sustained extensive damage.

The EPD, the EFD, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone having additional information concerning the fire contact Sgt. Brian Disher at the EPD at 336-623-9755 (24hr) or 336-623-9240 (Office). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.