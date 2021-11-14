Eden church burns down; officials investigating cause of fire

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Eden church catches fire (credit: Mike Moore Media)
    Eden church catches fire (credit: Mike Moore Media)
  • Eden church catches fire (credit: Mike Moore Media)
    Eden church catches fire (credit: Mike Moore Media)
  • Eden church catches fire (credit: Mike Moore Media)
    Eden church catches fire (credit: Mike Moore Media)
  • Eden church catches fire (credit: Mike Moore Media)
    Eden church catches fire (credit: Mike Moore Media)
  • Eden church catches fire (credit: Mike Moore Media)
    Eden church catches fire (credit: Mike Moore Media)
  • United House of Prayer for All People (credit: Mike Moore Media)
    United House of Prayer for All People (credit: Mike Moore Media)

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A church in Eden caught fire on Sunday, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

At 5:30 a.m., the Eden Police Department and Eden Fire Department responded the United House of Prayer for All People on 400 Bridge Street when they were told about a fire.

The church was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

The fire department was able to extinguish the fire, but the church sustained extensive damage.

The EPD, the EFD, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms are investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone having additional information concerning the fire contact Sgt. Brian Disher at the EPD at 336-623-9755 (24hr) or 336-623-9240 (Office). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter