(WGHP) — Eat. Drink. Burger Week starts this Sunday.
Restaurants across the Triad will be making unique burgers that will only be available for one week to celebrate Eat. Drink. Burger Week.
Here’s a list of participating restaurants and the specialty burgers they’ll be offering:
- 6th and Vine: loaded pimento bacon jalapeno burger
- Black Powder Smokehouse: smoke house burger
- Bleu Restuarant & Bar: Bleu’s burger
- Crafted The Art of the Taco: nacho truck burger
- DB’s Bar & Grill: DB’s big mouth burger
- Dom’s: you got beet burger
- East Coast Wings + Grill: teriyaki jalapeno burger
- Famous Toastery: maple bacon sunrise burger
- Foothills Brewing: sufferin’ succotash burger
- Giadas Trattoria: Giadas burger
- Giannos: Giannos burger
- J&S Cafeteria: Carolina smokehouse burger
- Little Richards: the mojo burger
- Lou Lou’s Seafood: sloppy crab mac ‘n’ cheese burger
- Medley food truck featuring Red Donut Shop: medley burger
- Papa Lee’s Grill: Papa Lee’s atomic burger
- Rustic Roots: caprese burger
- Sophie’s Cork&Ale: shrimp and grits burger
- Spring House Restaurant: NC bison meatloaf patty melt extraordinaire
- Sweet Old Bill’s: slob aka the big messy
- The Porch Kitchen & Cantina: the Emilia burger
- TJ’s Deli & Grill: sweet chili brie burger
- Young Cardinal Cafe & co. sponsored by The Butcher’s Block: breakfast bonanza burger