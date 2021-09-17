(WGHP) — Eat. Drink. Burger Week starts this Sunday.

Restaurants across the Triad will be making unique burgers that will only be available for one week to celebrate Eat. Drink. Burger Week.

Here’s a list of participating restaurants and the specialty burgers they’ll be offering:

6th and Vine: loaded pimento bacon jalapeno burger

Black Powder Smokehouse: smoke house burger

Bleu Restuarant & Bar: Bleu’s burger

Crafted The Art of the Taco: nacho truck burger

DB’s Bar & Grill: DB’s big mouth burger

Dom’s: you got beet burger

East Coast Wings + Grill: teriyaki jalapeno burger

Famous Toastery: maple bacon sunrise burger

Foothills Brewing: sufferin’ succotash burger

Giadas Trattoria: Giadas burger

Giannos: Giannos burger

J&S Cafeteria: Carolina smokehouse burger

Little Richards: the mojo burger

Lou Lou’s Seafood: sloppy crab mac ‘n’ cheese burger

Medley food truck featuring Red Donut Shop: medley burger

Papa Lee’s Grill: Papa Lee’s atomic burger

Rustic Roots: caprese burger

Sophie’s Cork&Ale: shrimp and grits burger

Spring House Restaurant: NC bison meatloaf patty melt extraordinaire

Sweet Old Bill’s: slob aka the big messy

The Porch Kitchen & Cantina: the Emilia burger

TJ’s Deli & Grill: sweet chili brie burger

Young Cardinal Cafe & co. sponsored by The Butcher’s Block: breakfast bonanza burger