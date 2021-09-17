Eat. Drink. Burger Week starts this Sunday

(WGHP) — Eat. Drink. Burger Week starts this Sunday.

Restaurants across the Triad will be making unique burgers that will only be available for one week to celebrate Eat. Drink. Burger Week.

Here’s a list of participating restaurants and the specialty burgers they’ll be offering:

  • 6th and Vine: loaded pimento bacon jalapeno burger
  • Black Powder Smokehouse: smoke house burger
  • Bleu Restuarant & Bar: Bleu’s burger
  • Crafted The Art of the Taco: nacho truck burger
  • DB’s Bar & Grill: DB’s big mouth burger
  • Dom’s: you got beet burger
  • East Coast Wings + Grill: teriyaki jalapeno burger
  • Famous Toastery: maple bacon sunrise burger
  • Foothills Brewing: sufferin’ succotash burger
  • Giadas Trattoria: Giadas burger
  • Giannos: Giannos burger
  • J&S Cafeteria: Carolina smokehouse burger
  • Little Richards: the mojo burger
  • Lou Lou’s Seafood: sloppy crab mac ‘n’ cheese burger
  • Medley food truck featuring Red Donut Shop: medley burger
  • Papa Lee’s Grill: Papa Lee’s atomic burger
  • Rustic Roots: caprese burger
  • Sophie’s Cork&Ale: shrimp and grits burger
  • Spring House Restaurant: NC bison meatloaf patty melt extraordinaire
  • Sweet Old Bill’s: slob aka the big messy
  • The Porch Kitchen & Cantina: the Emilia burger
  • TJ’s Deli & Grill: sweet chili brie burger
  • Young Cardinal Cafe & co. sponsored by The Butcher’s Block: breakfast bonanza burger

