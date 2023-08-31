(WGHP) — A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of eastern North Carolina as Tropical Storm Idalia makes its way out to sea.

As of 5 a.m., the National Hurricane Center reported that Idalia was about 45 miles south-southwest of Wilmington and moving east-northeast at around 24 mph. The sustained winds are being reported at 60 mph.

Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Big Bend area of Florida on Wednesday morning and weakened as it moved overland, becoming a tropical storm again.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the South Santee River northward to the North Carolina/Virginia border, Pamlico Sound and Albemarle Sound. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for Beaufort Inlet to Ocracoke Inlet and the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers.

In the Piedmont Triad, windy conditions will persist but the storm moving away from the area will leave clear, beautiful weather in its wake, according to meteorologist Emily Byrd. Parts of eastern North Carolina and South Carolina have seen multiple inches of rain.

Idalia will remain at tropical storm strength as it heads out to sea, possibly causing unsettled conditions off the coast.