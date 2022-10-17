MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A student at Eastern Alamance High School is expected to face charges after a fight, according to Alamance-Burlington School System.

At about 9 a.m. Monday morning, a fight broke out involving two students at Eastern Alamance High School, the district said.

According to ABSS, no one was hurt, but a knife was found on one of the students. That student will be charged, and the school plans to discipline the student.

The school sent the following message to families:

We wanted to make you aware of an altercation today between two students at Eastern High School. A knife was recovered. Criminal charges will be brought in addition to school-imposed disciplinary measures. We are committed to the safety of our students, staff, and school campus and appreciate the quick work by our SRO and Admin team. We will continue to be transparent and clearly communicate with our families about safety issues when they arise.

The case has been turned over to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.