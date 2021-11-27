Earthquake reported in Winston-Salem is 4th to shake Piedmont this week

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 1.9 magnitude earthquake shook Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was reported around 7:55 a.m. three miles southwest of Winston-Salem.

The earthquake was centered near I-40 and Salem Creek, according to GPS coordinates provided by the USGS.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

Earthquake reported near I-40 and Salem Creek in Forsyth County (credit: USGS)

Samantha Haning lives in Winston-Salem and says she was enjoying coffee with her husband and planning out her day when she felt the tremor.

“I’ve lived here all these years. and I’ve never heard of any earthquakes anywhere close…it’s a little scary with the way things are going today,” Haning said. “We’re just trying to figure out what’s going on.”

Saturday’s earthquake was the fourth reported in Forsyth County this week.

On Sunday, Nov. 21, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported about three miles south-southwest of Winston-Salem at 8:58 a.m.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, two earthquakes–2.3 and 2.0 magnitude–were reported about 3.7 and 4.3 miles from Winston-Salem respectively at 4:05 a.m. and 4:14 a.m.

You can click here to report any earthquakes you’ve felt in the Piedmont.