GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A ‘single vehicle collision’ involving utility lines on W. Florida Street and O’Conner street has knocked out power in the immediate area.

Several lanes in the area are closed, and Greensboro Police Department asks any drivers in the area to find another route.

There are an estimated 4000 Duke Energy customers without power, and the estimated restoration time has been updated to 6:00 p.m.