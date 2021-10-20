Durham man arrested after kidnappings, assault in Alamance County, deputies say

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Joshua Caleb Jones

Joshua Caleb Jones

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested on kidnapping and assault charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 11, deputies and a member of the Special Victims Unit responded to two calls about a neighbor’s home on Trollingwood-Hawfields Road.

After gathering information and interviewing people at the home, investigators arrested Joshua Caleb Jones, 35, of Durham.

Jones was charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of communicating threats, assault on a female, damage to real property and breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize.

He received a $77,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter