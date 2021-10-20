Durham man arrested after kidnappings, assault in Alamance County, deputies say

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested on kidnapping and assault charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 11, deputies and a member of the Special Victims Unit responded to two calls about a neighbor’s home on Trollingwood-Hawfields Road.

After gathering information and interviewing people at the home, investigators arrested Joshua Caleb Jones, 35, of Durham.

Jones was charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of communicating threats, assault on a female, damage to real property and breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize.

He received a $77,000 secured bond.