DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy interstate is closed due to a crash in Davidson County.

According to the Department of Transportation, a dump truck driving down I-85 northbound hit a bridge in the area of Old US Hwy 64/Raleigh Road, causing the bed to come off of the dump truck.

A tractor-trailer swerved to miss the truck and overturned.

The ramp and two lanes are shut down while first responders are on the scene. It’s unknown if there were any injuries, but I-85 northbound in the area will be closed for several hours, crews on scene estimate.