Duke Energy truck stolen out of Greensboro crashes in Elon, police say (Elon Police Department)

ELON, N.C. (WGHP) — A person has been charged after stealing a Duke Energy truck and wrecking it in a different city, according to police.

Elon Police Department says that just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday a patrolling officer saw a Duke Energy truck run a red light on University Drive and veer off the road. The officer turned around and went to investigate. The communications center confirmed that the truck had been stolen out of Greensboro earlier that day.

The truck traveled off-road and down an embankment, hitting a tree.

Officers walked up to the truck and saw the driver unconscious inside. They broke the windows to get access to the driver, identified as Jasmine Lashay Hampton, who “assaulted several officers” during her arrest, damaging a patrol car window.

She was taken to the hospital and treated before being released into custody. She was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, assault on government officials, and two counts of injury to personal property.

Hampton was given a $95,000 bond and additional charges may be pending from Greensboro Police Department.