STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Duke Energy is looking toward the future.

After viewers reached out about receiving calls from someone claiming to be Duke Energy asking questions about a possible nuclear power plant in Stokes County, FOX8 spoke with the company to find out what was going on.

A representative with Duke Energy clarified that they are indeed doing survey work in Stokes County and other areas to gauge house customers in different communities feel about new energy technology.

This is part of their clean energy transition plan.

There are no formal plans for Stokes County specifically, simply preliminary survey work to get a sense of how the userbase in different areas feels about the possibility.