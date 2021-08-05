Drumroll, please! Greensboro based group takes the top prize in NC Folk Festival’s 1st ‘Not Your Average Folk Contest’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The winner of the North Carolina Folk Festival’s first annual “Not Your Average Folk Contest” is, drumroll please, Greensboro’s Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble!

Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble (Courtesy of NC Folk Festival)

The Greensboro-based ensemble has been awarded a performance spot at the 2021 North Carolina Folk Festival and eight hours of recording time at Black Rabbit Audio.

The public participated in online voting for their favorite group from among four finalists. The Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble received the most votes.

2021 Not Your Average Folk Contest Public Voting Results:

1st Place / Grand Prize Winner: The Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble, from Greensboro, N.C.

2nd Place: Grand Shores, from Pittsboro, N.C.

3rd Place: JAZZ XPRESSION FEAT. Lydia Salett Dudley, from Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

Honorable Mention: Dreamroot, from Durham, N.C.

“We are honored to be able to lift up these talented, community-based North Carolina performers,” said Amy Grossmann, President and CEO of the North Carolina Folk Festival. “We are grateful for Cone Health’s support of this new contest and look forward to jointly showcasing our 1st Place winner at this year’s NC Folk Festival in downtown Greensboro.”

The North Carolina Folk Festival runs from September 10-12.

Congratulations to the Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble! We all look forward to seeing you perform at the folk festival!