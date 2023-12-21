ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Drone pilots helped locate a person who had gone missing in Alamance County earlier this month.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:30 in the afternoon deputies were called to a rural area of the county about a missing person. The caller said they hadn’t heard from an older relative and had gone to their home but couldn’t find them.

Deputies were dispatched to help search. They searched the property including some outbuildings and didn’t find the person, so the ACSO dispatched their drone truck to assist.

Just over an hour later, they launched two drones and began searching for the missing resident that way. About twenty minutes later, an hour an a half after the initial call, the pilots spotted what seemed like a person lying in tall grass around 600 feet from the missing person’s home.

Deputies on the ground were told where the person was and found them. EMS and fire were dispatched and gave the resident a medical evaluation. They were sent to the hospital.

Investigators were told that the resident liked to go on walks in the area daily, and fell around 4 p.m. the previous day. Temperatures overnight had been down in the 20s, but the missing person was found in warm clothes.

They were released from the hospital and are doing fine, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Because of the training and skill of our pilots and the technology of our drones, a tragic ending was most likely prevented,” said Sheriff Terry Johnson.