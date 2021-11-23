Drivers of oversized vehicles parked along Greensboro city streets could be hit with steep fines

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A newly-revised Greensboro ordinance means drivers of oversized vehicles parked along city streets could be hit with a steep fine or worse.

It comes after multiple complaints, primarily in neighborhoods.

“When they’re entering their neighborhoods trying to make it home, trying to get there safe, the tractor-trailers and the long trailers that are parked are kind of problematic,” said Sharon Hightower, Greensboro city council member representing district one.

Hightower said penalties for oversized vehicles like a tractor-trailer or transfer truck parked along city streets have been enforced for a while now but need to be strengthened.

She said it causes a hazard and makes getting out of driveways or navigating narrow roads harder for drivers, especially during emergencies or even on trash day.

Some vehicles are being parked overnight.

“We don’t want any tragedies,” Hightower said. “This is to help avoid some of that.”

The city considers oversized vehicles 80-inches wide and 30-feet long or a vehicle with a trailer attached that makes the entire length 30-feet or more.

According to the ordinance, drivers will get a warning for the first offense and a $75 dollar civil penalty for the second offense. If the oversized vehicle is found parked again within a year of the offense it will be towed.

“If you get a $35 ticket you’ll pay it and don’t think about it anymore but sometimes a little higher fine makes you take a second look,” Hightower said. “Nobody wants to get towed because that, now that particular expense is very, very high.”

Three departments are coming together to implement the revised ordinance, parking enforcement, code enforcement and non-emergency police officers.

Hightower hopes it’ll make getting around easier for everyone including truck drivers.

“We want them to get home and we want them to get home safely too now,” Hightower said. “You can’t park it in the driveway, it’s just literally too long and an impossibility, however, there are lots where you can pay to park your vehicle at a very minimum cost, where you can pay to park that vehicle safely.”

There are some exceptions including oversized vehicles parked for loading and unloading, providing emergency services or for use during active construction.

City crews plan to install warning signs in areas with repeated complaints.