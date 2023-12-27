(WGHP) — Holiday travel is nowhere near over. While some drivers are returning from Christmas travel, others are headed towards new year’s gatherings, so the highways in North Carolina are packed with travelers.

The Alamance County Rest Area off Interstate-40 is a popular pitstop for those who need a breather.

Robert Johnson is headed to South Carolina.

“It’s pretty steady and heavy, and people are trying to get back home just like myself to see family, so it’s just a very hectic time,” Johnson said.

It’s an issue Dalton Baynor, who has a six hour drive to Anderson, South Carolina, agrees with.

“Well, this is my first stop right here. So I stopped get me something to eat, drink and hit the road again and try to make it the rest of the way,” Baynor said.

The rain and the extra traffic created one big headache for truckers like Bruce Waynick as well.

“It was decent on I-64, but once I hit I-40 through Raleigh and Durham, I hit probably like five or six accidents, and traffic was backed up every time,” Waynick said.

A spokesperson for AAA Carolinas expects traffic to be like this until after New Years Day.

And while it can be a headache sometimes, Johnson says it’ll all be worth it once he sees his loved ones.

“Family is going to be there when no one else will. That’s why family is so important around Christmas, and it’s good to celebrate with them while you have them,” Johnson said.

According to AAA, an estimated 3 million North Carolinians are expected to travel more than 50 miles this week.