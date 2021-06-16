Driver turns himself in after crash that killed woman, injured teenager on East Russell Avenue in High Point

Ronnie Lee Ellerbe

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has turned himself in after a High Point crash that killed a woman and injured a teenager, according to High Point Police.

Ronnie Lee Ellerbe, 21, who was driving the car at the time of the crash, turned himself in on Tuesday. He was charged with driving while license revoked, failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to maintain a lane of travel and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

At about 11:30 p.m. on June 7, High Point Police responded to a serious traffic crash on East Russell Avenue in High Point. A 2008 Hyundai Elantra was found upside down in the middle of the street.

One of the passengers, 25-year-old Jasmine Monique Dunbar, was thrown from the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she died the following day.

A 14-year-old boy was in the back seat and had some minor injuries.

Ellerbe was seriously injured as well.

Police believe Ellerbe lost control of the car while driving west on East Russell Avenue, near Hines Street. The car ran off the left side of the road where it first hit an embankment and then a tree.

The car came to a stop upside down on the road.

Investigators say speeding and failure to wear a seatbelt were factors in the crash.

He received a $5,000 unsecured bond.