GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man who caused a deadly wrong-way crash on I-40 last year was sentenced on Monday, according to Alamance County District Attorney Sean Boone.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Rubicel Diaz Hernandez, of Florida, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-40 in Alamance County on Nov. 20 when he hit Keir Vanessa Witherspoon, 24, of Durham.

She died on the scene, and he suffered serious injuries.

Hernandez was later found to have a blood alcohol level of .23.

He was released from the hospital and taken to Alamance County Jail. He was been charged with second-degree murder, driving while impaired and careless and reckless driving and given an $800,000 secured bond.

Hernandez was sentenced in Alamance County Superior Court to 157 to 201 months in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

He received an additional 12 months in prison at the expiration of this sentence for the underlying DWI charge.