Winston-Salem crash on Stafford Village Boulevard leaves driver, passenger dead

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people died after a crash in Winston-Salem overnight on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Winston-Salem police were on the scene on the 1200 block of Stafford Village Boulevard around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, where a Porsche Cayman had run off the road and hit a tree.

Tyler Noah Rodriquez, 24, of Clemmons, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the Cayman, Jeremy Adam Wanichko, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He died from his injuries on Monday.

Winston-Salem police are continuing to investigate.

This marks the 15th traffic related fatality for 2021 compared to 6 during the same time in 2020.