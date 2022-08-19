STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a crash on U.S. 311 in Stokes County on Friday, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 9 a.m., troopers responded to the scene of a crash U.S. 311 near N.C. 722 and Danbury.

Highway Patrol says a driver was heading south when they ran off the road to the right and hit a tree and a ditch.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

Troopers do not know what caused the driver to run off the road.

The highway was closed in both directions from about 9:23 a.m. to about 10:48 a.m., according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.