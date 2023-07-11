STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a crash in Stokes County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 11:30 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on Trinity Church Road in Stokes County.

Highway Patrol says a 2005 Hyundai SUV was heading west on Calloway Road when it ran a stop sign, drove off the road, hit a rock and overturned.

The driver, whose name has not been revealed, died at the scene.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation sent out a notice that Trinity Church Road was closed in both directions, near Calloway Road, beginning at 1:22 p.m. NCDOT expects the scene to clear by 4:22 p.m.