LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The driver involved in a crash with a pedestrian on Tuesday has been identified and has pending criminal charges, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

Lexington officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Cotton Grove Road and Talbert Boulevard.

Investigators say that Samantha Hoyle, age 37, of Lexington, contributed to the crash.

All injured parties are still getting treated at a hospital, police say.

Hoyle has pending criminal charges, including:

driving while impaired

careless and reckless driving

driving while license revoked

stop light violation

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the LPD at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.