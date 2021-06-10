Driver in high-speed pursuit on I-40 west across Alamance, Guilford counties was suffering from ‘medical condition,’ troopers say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A “medical condition” may have been the spark that led to a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 40 west from Alamance County to Greensboro, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 7 a.m. Thursday, troopers tried to pull over a black Chevrolet pickup truck driving erratically on Interstate 40 west in Alamance County.

Troopers say the driver didn’t stop and continued west on the interstate into Guilford County.

Highway Patrol was able to stop the truck near mile marker 221 with the help of several law enforcement agencies.

Investigators believe the driver was suffering from “a medical condition.” EMS treated him at the scene.

No one was injured, and no charges have been filed at this time.

