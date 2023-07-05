RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was found dead after a crash in Randolph County on Wednesday afternoon, according to the East Side Fire Department.
Fire crews responded to the 900 block of Gold Hill Road when they were told about a crash.
Arriving firefighters found a vehicle that ran off the road and overturned against a tree. The driver was trapped in the vehicle and declared dead.
Crews stood by while North Carolina troopers investigated, and the vehicle could be removed.
Ash-Rand Rescue Squad and EMS officials and Randolph County Emergency Services were also on the scene.