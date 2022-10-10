DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Traffic hit a snag in Davidson County Monday morning after a crash.

According to troopers, a 2007 Nissan was in the center lane of southbound I-85 in Davidson County when it abruptly slowed to a stop and attempted to make an improper left-hand turn into an emergency access area in the median.

As the Nissan tried to turn, a 2015 Nissan in the left lane hit it. The 2015 vehicle went off the road, hitting several trees. The driver only had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

The driver of the 2007 Nissan fled the scene of the accident and officers are actively looking for him, highway patrol says.