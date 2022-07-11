BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after a crash in Burlington on Sunday, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

At 9:07 p.m., the BPD, Burlington Fire Department and Alamance County Emergency Medical Services responded to a crash with reported injuries at the intersection of East Webb Avenue and South Church Street.

Oscar Enrique Ramirez-Amaya, 23, was driving a 2008 Ford F150 north on East Webb Avenue. A 2016 Nissan Rogue, driven by a 44-year-old woman, was going east on South Church Street.

Ramirez-Amaya didn’t stop at a steady red light, and his Ford F150 crashed into the Nissan Rogue. Both vehicles then went off the road, hit a light pole and a cement wall and came to rest on an embankment.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Ramirez-Amaya was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old passenger in the Nissan Rogue was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ramirez-Amaya was arrested and charged with:

second-degree murder

simple possession of marijuana

driving while impaired

careless and reckless driving

open container

exceeding the posted speed limit

no operator’s license

failure to stop at a stop light

He received a $200,000 secure bond.

The BPD is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact the BPD at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile app P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.