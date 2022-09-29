RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Randolph County, near Trinity.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the crash on Interstate 85 north at the Trinity Overpass near South Main Street. The overturned vehicle blocked traffic and left shattered glass and debris scattered across both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-85.

Officials say a driver was on the Trinity Road overpass when they drove off the road and landed on I-85 north.

Several callers reported the overturned vehicle to law enforcement with one saying they saw the crash happen.

“Unable to advise condition,” officers said over the scanner. “Completely entrapped in vehicle. It’s upside down, blocking all lanes of travel.”

When crews arrived, they found one person in the vehicle. The person died at the scene.

All lanes in the area were shut down for multiple hours but have since reopened.

No word on the victim’s name.