GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person crashed into a utility pole early Friday morning on South Benbow Road.

All lanes of South Benbow Road between Curry Street to Britton Street are closed while repair crews work on the damage to the pole.

The driver has minor injuries and was charged with driving while impaired.

Police are asking drivers to avoid this area.

Crews are on the scene to do repairs.