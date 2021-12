LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is dead after a head-on collision in Lexington this weekend.

According to troopers, Kristian O’Leary was traveling south on NC 8 near Hugh Miller Road on Sunday around 5:30 p.m. and veered left of center, hitting another car head-on.

Bethany Pennino, 42, died at the scene of the accident.

O’Leary was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

State troopers are investigating this accident.