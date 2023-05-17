(WGHP) — Highway Patrol troopers investigated a crash with injuries on Wednesday on Intersate-84 and Interstate- 40.

Around 8:41 p.m., an Infiniti and a Honda crashed, and both drivers were treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

According to troopers, the driver of the Infiniti was speeding and didn’t slow down in time to avoid rear-ending the Honda.

After hitting the Honda, the Infiniti driver hit the guardrail and came to rest in the fourth lane of the westbound side of the Interstate after driving in the third lane.

Witnesses reported the driver had been weaving in and out of traffic before the crash.

The driver of Infiniti, Chase Rasnake, 25, Lincolnton, has been charged with careless and reckless driving.

Impairment is not suspected.