DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has died after a head-on crash on N.C. 109 sent three people to the hospital on Monday afternoon in Davidson County, according to NC Highway Patrol.

At 3:23 p.m., Abel Abarca Solis, 47, of Charlotte, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet passenger vehicle south on N.C. 109 while Shanda Cromer Coley, 52, of Belews Creek, was driving a 2014 Toyota passenger vehicle north. Troopers say Solis crossed the center line and hit the Toyota head-on south of Shady Grove Road. The Toyota then ran off the road to the right and hit a brick wall.

Solis, Coley and Coley’s passenger were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Coley later died at the hospital.

Solis has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, driving left of center and having no operator’s license.