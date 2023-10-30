DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital, one by helicopter, after a crash on N.C. 109 in Davidson County, according to Highway Patrol.

At 9:56 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to the crash on N.C. 109, at Old Greensboro Road.

Troopers say a Chevrolet pick-up truck was heading south on N.C. 109 as a Buick passenger vehicle was heading east on Old Greensboro Road. The vehicles collided with both coming to a stop in the median of 109.

The driver of the Buick was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

A passenger in the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the crash.