GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of causing a deadly wrong-way crash on I-40 has been released from the hospital.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Rubicel Diaz Hernandez, of Florida, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-40 in Alamance County when he hit Keir Vanessa Witherspoon, 24, of Durham.

She died on the scene and he suffered serious injuries.

He was released from the hospital on Tuesday and was taken to Alamance County Jail. He has been charged with second-degree murder, driving while impaired and careless and reckless driving.

Hernandez was given an $800,000 secured bond.