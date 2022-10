ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guil-Rand Fire Department shared dramatic video of a car burning on N.C. 62 on Tuesday morning.

“Engine 201 and Squad 250’s crew extinguishing a passenger vehicle fire after a vehicle accident on NC HWY 62 the other morning,” the post said. “Nice work to all crews!”

The crash happened before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on N.C. 62 where the highway crosses Interstate 85.

The fire department says no one was hurt.