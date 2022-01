WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Fire crews were on the scene of an early morning blaze in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of a roaring housefire on Sanford Drive Tuesday morning.

It shows the house consumed by huge flames, with a car in the driveway also burned.

The battalion chief told FOX8 that the call came in just after 7 a.m. Tuesday and the fire was gotten under control just before 8 a.m.

No one in the home was injured and the cause is still being investigated.