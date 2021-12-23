Dramatic video shows apartment building erupt in flame on Pleasant Ridge Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire destroyed a Greensboro apartment building that was under construction on Pleasant Ridge Road, according to the Greensboro Fire Department.

Video from witness Harry Bolognese shows the structure fully ablaze.

At about 1 a.m. Thursday, Greensboro crews responded to a fire at Brigham Ridge Apartments on the 1200 block of Pleasant Ridge Road.

A multi-story apartment building, which was under construction and had no fire suppression systems, caught fire.

By the time crews arrived, the building was engulfed in flame. The fire had also spread to a single-story clubhouse house and nearby woods.

Crews were able to get the fire under control by 2:10 a.m., but not before it caused $900,000 in damage to the structure.

Two other nearby apartment buildings were damaged by the fire but not destroyed.

No word on the cause of the fire.