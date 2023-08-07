ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Klaussner Home Furnishings, based in Asheboro, is shutting down operations effective Tuesday.

RLF Communications issued a statement on behalf of Klaussner on Monday morning but did not confirm the planned closure.

“We do not have any additional information to share at this time regarding the Klaussner facility in Asheboro. Thank you for reaching out to us, we do appreciate it,” RLF Communications said.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce said Monday morning that the department had not received a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification from the company as of 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Launched in 1963, the company has five North Carolina manufacturing campuses with a corporate headquarters located in Asheboro. According to Klaussner, more than 70% of its products were manufactured at these locations.

Klaussner Home Furnishings describes itself as “the leading solutions provider to the furniture industry. Our mission is simple: to provide value-driven product, constant innovation, speed-to- market and total customer satisfaction.”

The company released the following statement to employees on Saturday:

As the result of challenging and unexpected business circumstances impacting our operations, Klaussner Furniture Industries, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries (“Klaussner” or the “Company”) must unexpectedly wind down the operations. Klaussner’s lending source has unexpectedly refused to continue to fund the Company’s operations. This outcome was not reasonably foreseeable, but due to these unexpected circumstances, Klaussner can no longer sustain its operations. As a result, Klaussner has made the difficult decision to permanently cease operations and is providing as much notice as possible. Klaussner anticipates closing all of its facilities entirely, and that process is underway as of today, August 7, 2023. Klaussner is working to provide information and resources to assist with next steps for displaced employees as it becomes available. This information will be communicated directly to employees via the contact information we have on file. –Klaussner Furniture Industries, Inc.